Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. 1,530,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

