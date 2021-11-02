Accuvest Global Advisors Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 102.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Shopify by 33.3% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Builders Union LLP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,520.63 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,451.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,386.66. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

