Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $294,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,757 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.