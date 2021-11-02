Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $350,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 715,913 shares of company stock valued at $102,167,985. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.41 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

