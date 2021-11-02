Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

