Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 343,714 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $53,362,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $52,448,000. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,149,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH opened at $278.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.73. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $174.61 and a 52 week high of $276.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.