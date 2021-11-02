Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,925 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $100,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

