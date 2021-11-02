Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.23. 177,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

