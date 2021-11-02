Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 677,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,576. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.