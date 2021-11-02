Acuta Capital Partners LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Rain Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $6,468,515.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $273,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

RAIN traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. 61,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,127. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

