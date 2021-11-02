Acute Angle Cloud Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $676,994.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,439.82 or 0.07027381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.95 or 0.00318065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.84 or 0.00941511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00430963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00263278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00227444 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

