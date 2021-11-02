Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $17.25. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 35,228 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 186,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

