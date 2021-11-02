Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addus HomeCare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Addus HomeCare worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

