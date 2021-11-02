Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
ADUS opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
