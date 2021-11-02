Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.47

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 42456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

