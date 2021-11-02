adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $331.71

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.71 and traded as high as $333.80. adidas shares last traded at $333.80, with a volume of 353 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.25.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

