Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

