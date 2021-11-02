Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday.

Aena S.M.E. stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 59,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,199. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

