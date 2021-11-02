Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
