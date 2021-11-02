Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIH opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.90.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

