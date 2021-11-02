AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Update

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFCG. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 176,633 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 332,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFCG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,159. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.