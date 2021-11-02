Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $19.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Shares of AMG traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $189.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

