Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $189.29.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.