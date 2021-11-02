Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 15,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AGTI traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 227,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,338. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.