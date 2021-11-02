Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,833. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

