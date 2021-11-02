AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Financial Comparison

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and SOPHiA Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -12,941.86% -26.09% -24.77% SOPHiA Genetics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIM ImmunoTech and SOPHiA Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOPHiA Genetics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. SOPHiA Genetics has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.29%. Given SOPHiA Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA Genetics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and SOPHiA Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 541.29 -$14.40 million N/A N/A SOPHiA Genetics $28.40 million 31.22 -$39.34 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA Genetics.

Summary

SOPHiA Genetics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.