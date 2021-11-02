AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 97,343 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of VRIG remained flat at $$25.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 45,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,328. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.