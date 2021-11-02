AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.78. 1,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

