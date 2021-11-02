AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,054. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.27 and a fifty-two week high of $314.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.29.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.