AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $18.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

