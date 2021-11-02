AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 0.79. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.