AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

IWP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.66. 27,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,736. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $120.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

