Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,129. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

