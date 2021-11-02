Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on DETNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

DETNF stock remained flat at $$40.61 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 424. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $41.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

