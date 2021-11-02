Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AKCCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

AKCCF opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

