Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.69. 9,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,463. The company has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

