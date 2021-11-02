Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.40.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.86%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

