Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.10 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.06.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.