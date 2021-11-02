Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 91,638 Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) by 332.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,638 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.35% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,260,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

ADEX stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

