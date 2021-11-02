Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 8,000 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.84 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

