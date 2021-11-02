Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $525.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.58. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $254.06 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,431 shares of company stock worth $21,052,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

