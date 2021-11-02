Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 18,304 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dropbox by 890.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

