Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Virtuoso Acquisition by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 321,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VOSO opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

