Alchemy Pay Tops 1-Day Volume of $97.30 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $272.20 million and approximately $97.30 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00267365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00134263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002697 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

