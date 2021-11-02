Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.740-$7.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ARE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.23. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $152.30 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,075 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

