Algorand Price Hits $1.84 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and approximately $294.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00113308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00016534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.00430245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00044575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,668,046,438 coins and its circulating supply is 6,205,762,478 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

