ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

ALLETE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,988. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

