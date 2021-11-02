Alliance Data Systems Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

