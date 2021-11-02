Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Truist Securities

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.28.

NYSE:ADS opened at $90.89 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

