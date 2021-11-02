Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Manganese stock opened at 0.65 on Tuesday. American Manganese has a 1 year low of 0.14 and a 1 year high of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.82.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. The firm focuses in recycling lithium ion batteries (LIBS) and minerals needed in the battery and steel manufacturing industry. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties.

