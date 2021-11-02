Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF)

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of American Manganese stock opened at 0.65 on Tuesday. American Manganese has a 1 year low of 0.14 and a 1 year high of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.82.
American Manganese Company Profile
