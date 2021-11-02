Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.32 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 89.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.