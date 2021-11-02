Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 110,084 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 101.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of MSGS opened at $197.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -323.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.44. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $141.11 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.